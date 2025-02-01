MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' crosses Rs 100-crore mark at the box office

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films

PTI Published 01.02.25, 05:05 PM
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in 'Sky Force'.

"Sky Force", featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, has crossed Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, "Sky Force" is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

The film, which released in theatres on January 24, on Friday earned Rs 4.60 crore which took its net box office collection (NBOC) to Rs 104.3 crore.

"From the skies to the 100 Cr club! The true story of courage and sacrifice is now the first blockbuster of 2025! We're honored by the love and support of our incredible audience, who've made 'Sky Force' a soaring success," posted Maddock Films on X.

Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, "Sky Force" also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sky Force (2024) Akshay Kumar Veer Pahariya
