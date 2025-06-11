Akshay Kumar-led ‘Housefull 5’ maintains momentum at box office on Day 5

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 maintained its momentum at the Indian box office on the fifth day of theatrical run. The fifth instalment of the comedy franchise has earned Rs 111.25 crore nett in India so far, as per trade figures.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 31 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 32.5 crore nett on Sunday. The earnings dropped to Rs 13 crore nett on Monday.

With an additional Rs 10.75 crore nett on Tuesday, the total earnings of the comedy film stands at Rs 111.25 crore nett domestically so far.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each offering a different climax featuring a different killer.

On Tuesday, Housefull 5A, which has been performing better, recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.66 per cent while Housefull 5B registered 12.78 per cent occupancy.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s ambitious collaboration Thug Life is struggling at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 1.75 crore nett on Day 6, taking its India net total to Rs 40.95 crore nett.

Thug Life had opened with Rs 15.5 crore nett on Thursday but Friday collections plummeted to Rs 7.15 crore nett, slightly recovering to Rs 7.75 crore nett on Saturday. The collections have been dropping ever since, with the film earning Rs 10.55 crore nett between Sunday and Tuesday.