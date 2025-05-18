Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting for Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, the actor announced on Sunday, sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 15 years. Their last film was 2010’s political satire Khatta Meetha.

“And that's a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive @priyadarshandir sir, my second outing with the unstoppable @EktaaRKapoor, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories,” Akshay wrote on Instagram.

The video also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Akshay’s co-star in the film. The duo are seen shooting near a waterfall.

Akshay, who has worked with Priyadarshan on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag, began filming Bhooth Bangla in December 2024.

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta, Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. The screenplay of the film is written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, with a story by Akash A Kaushik and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Housefull 5, set for a theatrical release on June 6.