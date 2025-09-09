Akshay Kumar reflects on his Bollywood journey on 58th birthday: ‘150 films and counting’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reflected on his over three-decade long journey in the film industry to mark his 58th birthday on Tuesday.

“58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

To everyone who ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine,” Akshay wrote on Instagram alongside a custom-made artwork featuring some of his iconic characters.

Thanking his fans for their support, he further wrote, “I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you. My birthday is a dedication to all those who still believe in me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay,”

Celebrities Arjun Rampal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Deepika Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and photographer Dabbo Ratnani commented under the post, wishing the actor on his birthday.

This year, Akshay played diverse roles in films like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa. Currently, he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam.

Akshay has wrapped up shooting for Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jisshu Sengupta.

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.