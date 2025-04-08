‘Raid 2’ trailer: Ajay Devgn’s IRS officer faces off against Riteish Deshmukh’s corrupt politician

Ajay Devgn’s revenue officer Amay Patnaik is back, and this time he is facing off against Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada Bhai, a powerful politician, reveals the trailer of Raid 2 dropped on Tuesday.

Promising high-octane action and a fierce mission carried out by Ajay’s honest, no-nonsense IRS officer, the trailer opens with a scene showing Ajay’s character Amay Patnaik knocking on the door of Dada Bhai’s residence.

When Amay is warned by the goons of Dada Bhai, he shows his big team of government officers backing him in his mission to recover the latter’s illegal assets and funds.

However, Dada Bhai is also not the one to leave his grounds out of fear. “Who said I am a Pandav? I am the whole Mahabharata,” Amay tells Riteish’s character over the phone, setting the stage for a high-stakes challenge.

The trailer also features Vaani Kapoor, who is set to play Ajay’s love interest in the film. Saurabh Shukla, who played Rameshwar Rajaji Singh, a corrupt politician in the first film, reprises his role in the sequel.

Like its previous part, the sequel will also follow the Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 also stars Rajat Kapoor in a key role. The upcoming sequel to the 2018 film Raid is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The original film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Set in the 1980s, Raid follows fearless Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik as he conducts a daring raid on the mansion of Lucknow's most powerful man after receiving evidence against the latter. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

The original Raid was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.