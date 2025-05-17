‘Raid 2’ roars towards Rs 150-crore mark, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ mints Rs 9.8 crore in India

Ajay Devgn’s high-octane crime drama Raid 2 is proving to be a formidable force at the box office. Sixteen days after its theatrical release, the film is now on its way to entering the Rs 150-crore club in India.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial enjoyed a stellar first week, collecting Rs 95.75 crore nett, followed by a strong second-week haul of Rs 40.6 crore nett, bringing its 15-day total to Rs 136.35 crore nett. According to industry data-tracking portal; Sacnilk, Raid 2 added another Rs 3 crore on Day 16, taking its total earnings to Rs 139.35 crore nett in India.

On Friday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.38 per cent, beginning with a modest 5.35 per cent turnout for morning shows. Viewership steadily increased throughout the day: 10.87 per cent in the afternoon, 11.28 per cent in the evening, and peaking at 18.00 per cent during night shows.

While Raid 2 sustains its box office dominance, horror franchise Final Destination: Bloodlines had an average opening in India. The sixth installment in the cult series earned Rs 4.5 crore nett on its opening Thursday and added Rs 5.3 crore nett on Friday, taking its two-day total to Rs 9.8 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s much-anticipated action spectacle Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning released today in India, a full week ahead of its global premiere. With Cruise’s star power and the franchise’s devoted fanbase, the film is expected to pose stiff competition to both Raid 2 and Final Destination: Bloodlines in the days ahead.