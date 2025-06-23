Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid 2’ to drop on Netflix soon? Here’s what we know

After a successful theatrical run, Ajay Devgn’s high-octane crime drama Raid 2 is likely to drop on Netflix on June 27, as per latest media reports and an X user CinemaRare.

The makers of the film, however, are yet to make an announcement regarding its OTT release.

There is a chance the date may be delayed, with a new release window anticipated around July 4 or 5, according to fan theories on social media.

The film collected Rs 173.26 crore at the domestic box office during its theatrical run earlier this year.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial had the second-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2025, earning Rs 19.25 crore nett on Day 1 at the domestic box office. It enjoyed a stellar first week, collecting Rs 95.75 crore nett, followed by a strong second-week haul of Rs 40.6 crore nett.

Raid 2 continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, as he targets a corrupt politician, Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), for hoarding black money.

The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

The original film, also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Like its previous part, the sequel follows Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes.

Additionally, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit dance sequence, Nasha.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the upcoming comedy drama Son of Sardar 2, a sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardar. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal and Nav Ghotra, the film is set to hit theatres on July 25.