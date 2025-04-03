After Fawad Khan, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane returns to Indian entertainment industry

After Fawad Khan, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is back to the Indian entertainment industry after nine years with a new project — a music video titled Tu Chaand Hai, featuring vocals by singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva.

Sharing a teaser of the song, Hocane announced that the music video will release on Friday. “The wait is almost over! Tu Chaand Hai arrives tomorrow, we can’t wait for you all to witness this magic,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Composed by Anmol Daniel, Tu Chaand Hai is billed as a song celebrating eternal love.

Known for Pakistani television dramas like Sabaat (2020) and Neem (2023), Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in theatres on February 7 this year. Though a commercial failure during its original theatrical run, the film minted close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office upon its re-release, as per trade reports.

Sachdeva, on the other hand, got his big Bollywood break with Shashank Khaitan’s 2017 romcom Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which he lent his vocals to the song Sun Mere Humsafar. Sachdeva also sang and composed the hit Kabir Singh track Tera Ban Jaunga.

Fawad Khan is making a comeback to Indian cinema after a nine-year gap with the upcoming romantic film Abir Gulaal, his co-star Vaani Kapoor announced on Tuesday.