Adrien Brody bags best actor for ‘The Brutalist’ 22 years after ‘The Pianist’ win

Adrien Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards for his performance in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

Brody, 51, earned the coveted award for his portrayal of László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who embarks on a harrowing journey to secure a better life in post-WWII America.

Brody’s win comes 22 years after his first Oscar win in 2003. At the age of 29, he became the youngest actor in history to win the Best Actor Oscar for his heart-wrenching role in The Pianist. Since then, Brody has earned a reputation for his diverse roles in both independent films and major blockbusters.

In The Brutalist, Brody’s portrayal of Tóth, a character who grapples with both trauma and the desire for reinvention. “Thank you God. If I may humbly begin by giving thanks for the outpouring of tremendous love and appreciation. I’m extremely fortunate. Acting looks very glamorous. But no matter what you accomplish, it can all go away,” he said in the acceptance speech.

“Winning an award like this signifies a destination, like my character in The Brutalist. It also is a chance to begin again. Hopefully a beginning of my next 20 years where I can prove I'm worthy of this honour,” Brody added.

“I pray for a healthier and a happier world,” the actor further said, referring to the rise in racism in the society.

Apart from Brody’s Best Actor win, The Brutalist also took home the Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. The film also featured standout performances from Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, who were nominated for their respective supporting roles.