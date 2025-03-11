‘Tu Yaa Main’: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor’s chance meeting has a terrifying ending

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s chance meeting in an isolated lake leads to a flirtatious exchange, but the romance is short-lived, thanks to a creature lurking in the dark, shows the first teaser of Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main.

Dropped on Tuesday, the one-minute-47-second-long teaser introduces Adarsh as a social media influencer who visits a forest lake to share a stunning sunrise with his followers. There he bumps into Shanaya Kapoor, another influencer. The two quickly hit it off. But as soon as they agree to collaborate, a crocodile drags Adarsh away. Shanaya watches in horror, traumatized.

Tu Yaa Main will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar, known for movies like Tumbbad and Haseen Dillruba.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “@bejoynambiar ek number, loved it,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Bessttt as always.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh also congratulated Bejoy in the comments section.

Produced by Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, the upcoming film is presented by Aanand L Rai. Further details about the cast are yet to be announced.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Aanand L Rai wrote, “Keep your friends close, and your collabs closer. Who’s more excited for this one #TuYaaMain? #LikeShareSurvive #Valentines2026.”

Shanaya Kapoor recently completed shooting for her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, where she stars opposite Vikrant Massey.

Adarsh was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora

Tu Yaa Main is scheduled to release next year in 2026 on Valentine’s Day.