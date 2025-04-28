Actress Hania Aamir gives shoutout to rapper Badshah amid escalating India-Pak tension

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir gave a shoutout to Indian rapper Badshah ahead of the release of his upcoming single, Galiyon Ke Ghalib, amid escalating tension between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharing a video clip from the teaser of the song on Sunday, Hania wrote, “Banaya tu ne Ghalib. Finally.” The song is set to drop on April 30 at 11am IST.

Earlier, the actress, known for her roles in Pakistani dramas like Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, expressed condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the April 22 attack, saying the language of grief was the same on both sides of the border.

“Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always,” Hania wrote on Instagram, sharing a news report.

In response to the terror attack, India has announced a series of countermeasures against Pakistan to fight cross-border terrorism. Last week, the ministry of external affairs suspended the Indus Water Treaty and shut down the check post at the Attari-Wagah border.

Defence, Naval and Air Advisers at the Pakistani High Commission have been given a week to leave India. Pakistani nationals have also been banned from travelling to India as per the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

Meanwhile, the release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, Abir Gulaal, was stalled in India.

Members of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association have strongly objected to the release of films starring Pakistani artists in India.