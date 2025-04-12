Actor Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj in ‘Anupamaa’, becomes first ‘Celebrity Masterchef’

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, known for playing the role of Anuj in the hit TV soap Anupamaa, has won the first season of cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef, taking home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh along with the trophy.

Khanna defeated Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash in the finale that aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Friday.

“From the TV screen to the MasterChef title, Gaurav Khanna has done it all! Announcing India's first Celebrity MasterChef winner,” Sony Entertainment Television wrote on Instagram.

Celebrated Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor also attended the grand finale of the show judged by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna.

Actress and reality show star Nikki Tamboli was declared the first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash, known for the television series Naagin, was declared the second runner-up.

In the finale, Gaurav Khanna served a fruit dessert called Dakshin Bharat, which featured jackfruit as the main ingredient.

The judges showered praise as the dish’s soulful flavour and brilliant presentation impressed them. After winning the title, Khanna shared an embrace with Ranveer and Vikas.

Chef Vikas Khanna penned a note on Instagram, congratulating the actor on his win. He wrote, “Never met anyone like you, @gauravkhannaofficial. I’ve been part of the television world for nearly two decades, but this was a first — watching someone say, “I will not accept an advantage that creates a disadvantage for someone else.” In a world where we’re often racing to get ahead, cut off each other nonstop… people cut each others dialogues for facetime or be loud and crass just for footage… you reminded me what it truly means to be a winner — with integrity, empathy, and grace.”

Chef Ranveer Brar also congratulated Gaurav, sharing a heartfelt note alongside a picture of the duo, with Gaurav donning a white chef’s jacket. “It’s not where you start that matters, it's how you end!! WHAT A SEASON ! WHAT A STORY !

Congratulations @gauravkhannaofficial You’ve truly cooked your way into our hearts. Tumhari har dish mein zidd, passion aur creativity thi...and I can’t wait to see where your food journey goes next. All the best, our very first Celebrity MasterChef,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

The show also featured popular television stars and internet personalities like Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, and Usha Nadkarni.

The culinary show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and is available to stream on Sony LIV.