Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart to star in comedy drama 'A Good Fight'

Hollywood actors Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart are set to star in the upcoming comedy drama, titled "A Good Fight".

Breslin is best known for her work in "Little Miss Sunshine". Stewart has been a part of projects such as "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and Disney's "Descendants" franchise.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film is directed by Robert Rippberger. The script is written by Pierce Gardner.

It centres around a thriving small-town businessman whose interview with a college journalist ends up impacting both of their lives.

The production of the film is expected to begin at the end of this month and will be shot at Rippberger’s White Lightning Studios in North Carolina, with some scenes at Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"A Good Fight" is produced by Justin Shaner and Fernando H Rojas under the production banner Sobe Brooke Studios.

"Abigail and Booboo bring such heart, depth and authenticity to everything they do. This story walks a fine line between humor and emotional honesty, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast to bring that balance to life," Shaner said in a statement.

Rippberger added, "We’re honored to partner with Meredith College. This collaboration reflects our commitment to build meaningful ties with the local creative community, while creating real-world learning opportunities for the next generation of storytellers.

