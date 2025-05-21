Abhishek Bachchan joins cast of Riteish Deshmukh’s next directorial venture ‘Raja Shivaji’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has joined the cast of Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming directorial venture Raja Shivaji, a historical drama film based on the life of Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Sharing a motion poster of the film on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Privileged and honored to present a cinematic tribute to India’s legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Genelia and Ritesh.

Santosh Sivan has handled the film’s cinematography, while Ajay Ashok Gogavale and Atul Ashok Gogavale have composed music for the film.

Billed as a journey of epic proportions, Raja Shivaji will mark Riteish’s second directorial venture after 2022’s Marathi thriller Ved. The 46-year-old actor will reportedly play the titular role in the film, in addition to directing it.

Raja Shivaji is set to hit theatres on May 1 next year in six languages — Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the work front, Abhishek last appeared in Remo D'Souza’s Be Happy. The 49-year-old actor has Housefull 5 and King in the pipeline.