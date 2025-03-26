Aamir Khan Productions launches YouTube channel dedicated to behind-the-scenes stories

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s home banner launched its official YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, to offer exclusive content, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes glimpses, and special stories behind films they have bankrolled over the years.

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan Productions’ official Instagram handle shared an introductory video for its YouTube channel featuring Aamir Khan. In the video, he discusses the upcoming content line-up.

The channel’s content will range from special insights on filmmaking, interviews of filmmakers, perspectives of actors on films and behind-the-scenes stories, said Aamir.

“Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us! Channel link in the bio,” the production house wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage of films such as Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Delhi Belly. The video also carries interviews with filmmakers including Ashutosh Gowariker, Kiran Rao and Abbas Tyrewala.

Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Earlier this month, PVR INOX organised ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’, a film festival celebrating the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema, to mark his 60th birthday.

The festival, which commenced on March 14 across PVR theatres in India, is set to conclude on March 27.