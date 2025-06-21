‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan-starrer comedy drama off to a modest start at domestic box office

Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par saw a modest start at the box office. Released in theatres on June 20, the spiritual sequel to his acclaimed 2007 drama Taare Zameen Par earned Rs 11.5 crore nett on its opening day, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

This marks the sixth-highest opening day collection for a Hindi film this year, after Chhaava (Rs 31 crore nett) and Sikandar (Rs 26 crore nett), Housefull 5 (Rs 24.35 crore nett), Raid 2 (Rs 19.25 crore nett) and Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore nett).

The film recorded a national occupancy rate of 21.43 per cent on Friday with footfalls gradually increasing through the day and peaking during night shows.

Compared to his last theatrical outing, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which earned Rs 11.7 crore nett on Day 1 but struggled thereafter, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to benefit from stronger word-of-mouth, trade analysts believe.

Early audience reactions have been largely positive, with viewers praising the film’s heartfelt storytelling and performances. The weekend will be crucial in determining the film’s trajectory.

Back in 2007, Taare Zameen Par opened with just Rs 2 crore nett but transformed into a long-running success thanks to glowing reviews and word-of-mouth.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The story follows a temperamental basketball coach who, as part of community service, trains a team of neurodivergent players.

Meanwhile, Sekhar Kammula’s multi-starrer Kuberaa emerged as the bigger box-office draw on Day 1. Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, the political thriller raked in Rs 13 crore nett across all languages in India.