MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 21 June 2025

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan-starrer comedy drama off to a modest start at domestic box office

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Champions’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.06.25, 09:58 AM
Aamir Khan in \\\'Sitaare Zameen Par\\\'

Aamir Khan in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' File Picture

Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par saw a modest start at the box office. Released in theatres on June 20, the spiritual sequel to his acclaimed 2007 drama Taare Zameen Par earned Rs 11.5 crore nett on its opening day, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

This marks the sixth-highest opening day collection for a Hindi film this year, after Chhaava (Rs 31 crore nett) and Sikandar (Rs 26 crore nett), Housefull 5 (Rs 24.35 crore nett), Raid 2 (Rs 19.25 crore nett) and Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore nett).

ADVERTISEMENT

The film recorded a national occupancy rate of 21.43 per cent on Friday with footfalls gradually increasing through the day and peaking during night shows.

Compared to his last theatrical outing, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which earned Rs 11.7 crore nett on Day 1 but struggled thereafter, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to benefit from stronger word-of-mouth, trade analysts believe.

Early audience reactions have been largely positive, with viewers praising the film’s heartfelt storytelling and performances. The weekend will be crucial in determining the film’s trajectory.

Back in 2007, Taare Zameen Par opened with just Rs 2 crore nett but transformed into a long-running success thanks to glowing reviews and word-of-mouth.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The story follows a temperamental basketball coach who, as part of community service, trains a team of neurodivergent players.

Meanwhile, Sekhar Kammula’s multi-starrer Kuberaa emerged as the bigger box-office draw on Day 1. Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, the political thriller raked in Rs 13 crore nett across all languages in India.

RELATED TOPICS

Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Sindhu: 517 Indian nationals brought back from Iran so far, says MEA

More Indian nationals, including students, arrived in Delhi late Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday after being evacuated from Iran as its military confrontation with Israel intensified
Rahul Gandhi. 
Quote left Quote right

English is a bridge. It is power, not a matter of shame. It is not a chain but a means to break the shackles

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT