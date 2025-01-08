Aadujeevitham nominated for sound editing at 72nd Golden Reel Awards

Malayalam survival drama "Aadujeevitham" ("The Goat Life") has secured a nomination in the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International category at the 72nd Golden Reel Awards.

Organised by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), the awards aim to honour outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in 20 categories spanning film, television and video games.

Based on the 2008 best-selling novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, the film is directed by Blessy and features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Supervising sound editors Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah, Resul Pookutty, sound effects editor Arun Rana, and foley artists Andriy Ryzhov, Ruslan Shebistyi, Andriy Starikovskiy, Bogdan Zavarzin have been nominated for the award. Mahadevaiah also serves as foley editor.

Other nominees in the category are Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez", crime drama "The Girl with the Needle" from Magnus von Horn and Rich Peppiatt's musical comedy "Kneecap".

Pookutty reacted to the nomination in an X post on Tuesday.

"It gives me immense pleasure to let you all know that myself and @vijaycanaries is nominated at the 72nd #goldenreelawards at #MPSE of America for our work in the film #TheGoatLife. Thank you for letting us fly @DirectorBlessy @arrahman @PrithviOfficial (sic)" the Oscar winner wrote.

Sukumaran re-shared Pookutty's post on the microblogging site with a heart emoji.

The Golden Reel Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 23.

