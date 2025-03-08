A Women’s Day song of strength and self-worth

SVF Music’s latest release is Aami kaafi, the Bengali rendition of Jacqueline Fernandez’s chartbuster Stormrider. This anthem, celebrating self-worth and resilience, is all set to drop on International Women’s Day, March 8, marking a significant moment in regional music. The song, composed and written by Amrita Sen and Cizzy, also features vocals by Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Sen and Cizzy, blending dynamic rap with a soulful melody to create an electrifying experience.

“I’m thrilled to step into Bengali music with SVF Music. Aami kaafi is all about strength and self-belief and bringing it to a new audience in their language makes it even more special. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it this Women’s Day,” said Fernandez.

Aami kaafi is a celebration of women embracing their strength, riding through life’s storms with grace, and realising they are “enough” for themselves. The music video complements this theme, presenting a visual narrative of empowerment. Opening with Jacqueline Fernandez, the video then introduces Rajkumari Coco, Satabdi Dutta Banik, Dimple Acharyya, and Ankita Singh.

“It is truly an honour and a privilege to be a part of SVF Music’s lovely initiative and work alongside the one and only Jacqueline Fernandez. This experience has been nothing short of a dream come true. Being a part of this incredible project is already special, but having my voice featured in the Bengali version of Stormrider makes it even more surreal,” said Sen.

“I feel truly honored to have had the incredible opportunity by SVF Music to recreate Stormrider, such a powerful and inspiring song, in its Bengali version, #AamiKaafi. Collaborating with the immensely talented Amrita Sen on this version made the experience even more special. Can’t wait for everyone to hear this,” said Cizzy.

The music video will premiere on SVF Music’s YouTube channel on March 8 and will be available across all major audio streaming platforms.