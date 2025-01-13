Wim Wenders India tour: 'Anslem', 'Room 666', 16 other films to be screened across 4 cities

Veteran German filmmaker Wim Wenders is set to visit India for the first time in February as part of a special retrospective of his illustrious career. Titled Wim Wenders — King of the Road — The India Tour, the event will run from February 5 to 23, 2025, spanning five cities: Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and New Delhi.

The retrospective, organised by the not-for-profit Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in collaboration with the Wim Wenders Stiftung and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, will screen 18 of Wenders’ most celebrated works, offering a deep dive into over five decades of the legendary filmmaker’s contributions to cinema.

Wenders himself will attend events in each city, engaging in Q&A sessions, meeting film students, and connecting with industry professionals.

Tour Schedule:

Mumbai : February 5–9, 2025, at Regal Cinema & PVR Inox Metro

: February 5–9, 2025, at Regal Cinema & PVR Inox Metro Thiruvananthapuram : February 10–11, 2025, at Sree and Nila Cinemas, Kairali Complex

: February 10–11, 2025, at Sree and Nila Cinemas, Kairali Complex Kolkata : February 16–19, 2025, at Nandan & Basusree

: February 16–19, 2025, at Nandan & Basusree New Delhi : February 20–22, 2025, at PVR Plaza, Connaught Place & Stein Auditorium, Habitat Centre

: February 20–22, 2025, at PVR Plaza, Connaught Place & Stein Auditorium, Habitat Centre Pune: February 21–23, 2025, at National Film Archive of India (NFAI)





Films to be screened:

The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick (1971)

(1971) Alice in the Cities (1973)

(1973) Kings of the Road (1975)

(1975) The American Friend (1977)

(1977) Lightning Over Water (1980)

(1980) Reverse Angle (1982)

(1982) Room 666 (1982)

(1982) The State of Things (1982)

(1982) Paris, Texas (1984)

(1984) Tokyo-Ga (1985)

(1985) Wings of Desire (1987)

(1987) Until the End of the World – Director’s Cut (1994)

(1994) The End of Violence (1997)

(1997) Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

(1999) The Million Dollar Hotel (2000)

(2000) Don’t Come Knocking (2004)

(2004) Pina (2011)

(2011) Anselm (2023)

Known for his introspective characters and exploration of themes like memory, identity, and alienation, Wenders emerged as a leading figure of the New German Cinema movement with early works such as Alice in the Cities (1974) and Kings of the Road (1976). His films have been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Palme d’Or, BAFTA, Academy Award nominations, and major awards at Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.

“Celluloid Man, Czechmate and Immortals all my films have been inspired by Wim Wenders…have always wanted to do something with him what better way than to be on the road with Wim in India for 25 days showing his films across the country in his first trip here,” said Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, filmmaker and director of FHF.