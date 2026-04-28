SUV vandalised, Trinamool MP injured as BJP blamed for Goghat attack, five held

Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh in Hooghly, Mitali Bag, suffered injuries on Monday afternoon when BJP workers allegedly attacked her car in Goghat while she was travelling to attend an election campaign rally of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The windscreen and window panes of the SUV in which Bag was travelling were damaged. She was taken to the Arambagh Sub-Divisional Hospital by Trinamool

workers.

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Sharing a live video, Bag claimed that BJP workers armed with bamboo sticks attacked her vehicle. She said the attackers had come out from a local BJP office belonging to Goghat BJP candidate Prashanta Digar. She asked the Election Commission to take responsibility for the incident.

Police have arrested five persons who are known BJP workers. A police officer said raids were being conducted to arrest the rest of those involved in the attack.

“Look how the BJP goons have ransacked my car. Even before the election has started, the violence began. I am a woman and belong to the Scheduled Caste community. It is an example of how the BJP tries to strangulate women’s voices,” said Bag.

A source said the attack on Bag’s SUV was followed by a clash between BJP and Trinamool workers in a village in Goghat. The source said BJP workers had assembled near the Goghat hospital, where they had brought injured party workers

Meanwhile, as Bag’s car was passing through the road, it was stopped by a section of BJP workers, who allegedly vandalised the vehicle. Bag sustained injuries from the shattered glass. She claimed that those goons also threatened her

with arms.

“Amit Shah had threatened to hang us upside down, and look how they have been following the instructions of their leader. Election Commission officials, you had come to Arambagh and instructed the arrest of Trinamool workers. Now you have to take responsibility,” she added.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegation, claiming that it was a “drama” by Bag to create an issue two days before the second phase of the Assembly elections. Hooghly will go to the polls on April 29.

“BJP has no connection with the attack. The MP has been staging a drama, like what her leader, Mamata Banerjee, often does,” candidate Digar told reporters.

The EC immediately sought a report from the district electoral officer of Hooghly. The district sent a preliminary report, based on police inputs, stating that the incident might be the result of infighting in Trinamool. However, after the police arrested five persons, a final ATR (action taken report) was sent to chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal, mentioning that they had alleged links with the BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee, before attending the campaign rally, met Bag at the hospital and threatened to end the game on May 4.

“The game was begun by the BJP by attacking Mitali Bag. On May 4, I will end this game,” said Abhishek, adding that he was not as generous as Mamata Banerjee and that he would take care of those who had attacked Bag, a member of the Scheduled

Caste community