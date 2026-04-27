NIA takes over Bhangar bomb haul probe after Union home affairs ministry order

In a late-night order on Sunday, the Union ministry of home affairs announced that the probe into the recovery of crude bombs from Bhangar on Saturday would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

The agency has already started the probe.

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The ministry said 79 crude bombs were recovered from the spot on Saturday. On Sunday, too, nine bombs were recovered.

Amid this development, the Election Commission issued strict orders to police regarding the seizure of explosives.

The EC, on Sunday, instructed the police that if any explosives were found in their jurisdiction or any such threatening tactics were used in their jurisdiction, the concerned officers in charge and inspectors in charge will have to face “unprecedented consequences.”

Sources in the poll panel said it has been told to the police that “they (the OCs / ICs in whose jurisdiction explosives are found) will not be spared.”

On Saturday night, around 80 crude bombs were seized from the house of a Trinamool Congress supporter named Rafikul Islam in Bhangar and on Sunday, nine more were recovered from the backyard of a house under Uttar Kashipur police station in Bhangar, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

“Strict instructions have been passed on to the officers to ensure that all explosives are seized within the next 24 hours. It has been categorically told that if any intimidating articles are found, the OC or IC of the local police station will be held responsible,” said the officer.

Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Nand said on Sunday that special arrangements have been made for Bhangar.

“We have special arrangements for Bhangar. One bomb detection and disposal squad team and one sniffer team have been deployed. Special nakas have been set up,” Nand said.

A few weeks ago, an explosion was reported in Bhangar amid allegations that it took place while manufacturing crude bombs.

A man was found dead several kilometers away. There was an allegation that he had died in the explosion and his body had been disposed of in the adjoining district. Three people were also injured in the explosion. The NIA had taken over the probe.

On Sunday, the central agency arrested a prime accused in the case.

Ahidul Islam Molla of the Bijoyganj Bazar area in South 24-Parganas was arrested following a detailed examination of his role in the explosion, NIA officials said.

An officer who attended EC’s meeting on Sunday with Kolkata Police and other security agencies said it was clearly instructed to the OCs and additional OCs that any violation of the EC guidelines or any incident of explosion or seizure of bombs during the elections will be the responsibility of the police station’s OC or IC.

“We were told that strict action will be taken and the decision of the punishment will not be reversed even after the model code of conduct is over,” said the officer.