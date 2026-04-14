CPM nominee of Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly, Dilip Singh releases election manifesto

Dilip Singh, the CPM candidate of the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly segment, on Monday released his election manifesto, outlining a range of development-focused promises for his constituency.

While speaking at a news conference at the Darjeeling district CPM office here, Singh highlighted key priorities, including the creation of a separate civic body for Dabgram-Fulbari and the establishment of a metropolitan court in the constituency.

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The Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly seat comprises 14 wards of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and four contiguous panchayats — Fulbari 1 and 2 and Dabgram 1 and 2 — in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district.

The manifesto lays stress on infrastructure development, improvement in education, employment generation, and overall economic growth in the region.

“A new municipality will be formed by incorporating the areas of the four panchayats. We have also proposed a separate administrative framework for the constituency along with a metropolitan court,” Singh said.

The Assembly constituency, which was formed in 2011, has remained out of the Left Front’s reach so far.

While Trinamool won it in 2011 and 2016, the BJP bagged the seat in 2021.

Singh claimed that some key development initiatives, such as improved road connectivity, the establishment of an industrial estate, and plans for an international marketplace along the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari, were undertaken during the Left Front’s tenure.

“The present state government did not carry forward these initiatives. Also, there has been a deterioration of law and order in the area, and the business fraternity is worried about the highhandedness of criminals and land mafias. Security of women is yet another area of concern for us,” he said.

In his manifesto, the CPM candidate has promised to set up a college in the area. “We will lay emphasis on ensuring women’s safety and curbing anti-social activities,” Singh added.