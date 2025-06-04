Yes Bank to raise Rs 16,000 crore via equity, debt; Carlyle offloads 2.6% stake

Yes Bank’s board on Tuesday approved the raising of ₹16,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity issuances, according to an exchange filing. The private lender will raise ₹7,500 crore via equity issue and ₹8,500 crore by way of issuance of eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency in one or more tranches.

Meanwhile, global investment firm Carlyle Group on Tuesday sold a 2.6 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for ₹1,775 crore through open market transactions.

The development comes after SBI and seven other lenders last month announced that they will sell 20 per cent of their combined stake in Yes Bank to Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for ₹13,483 crore, making it the largest cross-border investment in the Indian banking sector.

US-based Carlyle, through its affiliate CA Basque Investments, sold a total of 82 crore shares, representing a 2.62 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Yes Bank on the NSE and BSE, according to the bulk deal data on the bourses.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of ₹21.61-₹21.68 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹1,774.89 crore.

After the share sale, Carlyle’s arm CA Basque Investments’ holding in Yes Bank declined to 4.22 per cent from 6.84 per cent. Details of the buyers of Yes Bank’s shares could not be ascertained on the BSE and the NSE.

Shares of Yes Bank declined 10.40 per cent to close at ₹20.85 apiece on the BSE, and it fell 10.01 per cent to settle ₹20.95 per piece on the NSE.