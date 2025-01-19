Vietnamese EV maker VinFast bullish on India

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will enter the Indian market with two premium electric SUVs, taking on homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra and China’s BYD, which already has a presence in the world’s third largest car market.

VinFast unveiled its VF6 and VF7 SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Show 2025 in New Delhi, as it hopes to draw buyers to its EVs and contribute to India’s goals of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis, said Pham Sanh Chau, VinFast’s Asia CEO.

“We are turning our focus to India — our next growth frontier,” Chau told reporters.

Nasdaq-listed VinFast counts North America and Vietnam as its primary markets but is trying to expand aggressively elsewhere. But the auto maker has been reporting deepening losses as EV demand softens.

Electric models accounted for about 2.5 per cent of the more than 4 million vehicles sold in India last year.

The government, targeting 30 per cent by 2030, is working on a programme to attract EV makers.

The unveiling marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the Indian electric vehicle market, where it will launch a right-hand-drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6.

Ashwin Ashok Patil, deputy CEO of sales and marketing at VinFast India, said, “Our India centric premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are expected to go for sales from the early second half of CY2025. VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with an omni channel presence.”

BYD Sealion 7

BYD India, a subsidiary of the world’s leading NEV (new energy vehicle) manufacturer, introduced the BYD Sealion 7 Pure Performance e-SUV at the auto show in Delhi.

The company has also commenced bookings for the fully electric SUV with several benefits valid till February 17.

Moreover, BYD India also showcased the Sealion 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV with DM-i technology and the Yangwang U8. e BYD Sealion 7 is available in two trims, offering a range of 542 km and 567 km on full charge.

JSW MG Motor

JSW MG Motor India showcased its new-age technologies and several of its vehicles on the second day of the auto show in Delhi.

The company showcased a diverse range of powertrain options, including hybrid EV, plug-in hybrid EV, battery EV, and internal combustion engine models.

These include the IM5 and IM6, a premium plug-in hybrid electric vehicle MG HS, the grand SUV MG MAJESTOR, D+ Segment SUV, the Comet BLACKSTORM and the luxurious MG7 Trophy Edition.

The second day also saw Hyundai Motor Company and India’s TVS Motor Company announce their plans to explore partnership in developing last-mile mobility solutions for India.