Air India restores international flights; temporarily scales back Ahmedabad-Gatwick route

Air India on Tuesday announced a partial restoration of its international flight operations, which had been scaled back following the June 12, Ahmedabad plane crash involving flight AI171.

As part of the revised schedule, the airline will resume its thrice-weekly service between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow from August 1 to September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move will temporarily replace the existing five-times-a-week service on the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route.



The crash involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, which lost thrust shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad and crashed, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

Following the tragedy, the airline initiated a "safety pause," reducing several international routes to carry out additional precautionary checks on its fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft.

While a full restoration of services is planned from October 1, 2025, the current phase of partial resumption will take effect from August 1. Under this, Air India has reduced the frequency of select routes even as it reopens others.

Flights between Delhi and Paris will now operate seven times a week instead of 12, while the Delhi–Milan route has been trimmed to three weekly services, down from four.

Similarly, flights from both Mumbai and Delhi to New York JFK have been scaled down to six times a week from the previous daily service.

(With inputs from Reuters)