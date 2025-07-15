MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Exports remain flat in June at $35.14 billion; trade deficit at $18.78 billion

Imports declined 3.71% year-on-year to $53.92 billion during the month, as per government data

PTI Published 15.07.25, 04:30 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India's exports remained unchanged at USD 35.14 billion in June, while trade deficit stood at USD 18.78 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Exports in June last year were at USD 35.16 billion.

Imports declined 3.71 per cent year-on-year to USD 53.92 billion during the month, as per government data.

During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to USD 179.44 billion, according to the data.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

