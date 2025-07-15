Exports remain flat in June at $35.14 billion; trade deficit at $18.78 billion

India's exports remained unchanged at USD 35.14 billion in June, while trade deficit stood at USD 18.78 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Exports in June last year were at USD 35.16 billion.

Imports declined 3.71 per cent year-on-year to USD 53.92 billion during the month, as per government data.

During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to USD 179.44 billion, according to the data.

