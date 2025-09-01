Veteran industrialist and ex-CII chief Sumit Mazumder passes away

Sumit Mazumder, a charismatic personality and a notable figure in Bengal’s business landscape, passed away on Sunday morning.

Born on February 11, 1948, Mazumder, known for his plainspoken approach, was instrumental in the growth and expansion of Tractors India as its chairman and managing director.

ADVERTISEMENT

He forged global partnerships with US companies, including National Cranes, Manitowoc, Hyster, and Astec Industries, among others. He also oversaw the expansion of the company’s plant at Kharagpur in Bengal.

Mazumder led the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry and CII as its president in the years 2002-03 and 2015-16, respectively.

“A visionary leader, he made outstanding contributions to Indian industry and to strengthening institutional leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the Confederation of Indian Industry said.

“He was a respected voice in national economic policy as national leader of chambers of commerce and spokesperson for industry,” the Bengal Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

“Although I have been active longer than my retirement age, but as they say, its never too late. Consequently, I am tendering my resignation as there is no successor to continue business operations after me,” Mazumder had said in his letter to the board of directors of Tractors India on January 24, 2024, as he hung up his boots as the CMD of the company.

In 2024, TIL Ltd (formerly Tractors India) was acquired by the Gainwell Group and a new management was appointed.