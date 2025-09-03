Urban Company's Rs 1,900 crore IPO to open on September 10; sets price band at Rs 98-103/ share

Urban Company, the mobile app-based beauty and home services platform, on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share for its upcoming Rs 1,900 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore.

Urban Company's maiden public offering will be open for subscription during September 10-12, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 9, the company announced.

The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore.

Those selling shares under the Offer For Sale (OFS) route are -- Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd and VYC11 Ltd.

The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. Apart from India, it has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Its platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrician, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming and massage therapy.

These services are delivered by trained and independent service professionals at the consumers' convenience.

The company said that 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Further, investors can bid for one lot of 145 shares and then in multiples of 145 thereafter.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Urban Company is expected to make its stock market debut on September 17.

On Tuesday, an update on Sebi's website showed that the company had received the markets regulator's approval to launch its maiden public issue.

