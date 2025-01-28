TVS Motor Company launches three-wheeler EV in city, vehicle to retail at Rs 2,95,000

TVS Motor Company will launch an electric L5 cargo vehicle by the end of 2025 even as it introduced its first electric three-wheeler in the L5 segment in the city on Monday.

Christened the TVS King EV MAX, the electric auto is TVS’s first electric passenger vehicle in the L5 segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The L5 segment has a market of 42,000 units per month of which 16,000 units are electric vehicles.

Both Mahindra and Bajaj are in the electric L5 segment with Piaggio in the third place.

“We are very confident that EV adoption will rise in the L5 passenger vehicle segment. The segment is dominated by CNG, LPG and petrol vehicles. With CNG prices rising and very few CNG stations in Calcutta, we think electric adoption will rise in this market,” said Rajat Gupta, business head, commercial mobility, TVS Motor Company, while launching the vehicle in the city on Monday.

The company has launched the vehicle in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi so far. “It will be available across the country in the coming months,” said Gupta.

The TVS King EV Max has a range of 179 km on a single charge. It has a 51.2V lithium-ion LFP battery with a top speed of 60 km per hour.

The vehicle will retail at ₹2,95,000 (ex-showroom) and come with a warranty for six years and 150,00 km whichever is earlier.

The vehicle can be charged up to 80 per cent in two hours, 15 minutes and up to 100 per cent in 3.5 hours.