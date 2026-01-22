Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic friend' and voices optimism on India US trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "fantastic man" and a close personal friend, while expressing confidence that India and the United States would clinch a trade agreement.

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He’s a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal,” Trump told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The remarks come at a time when India and the US remain locked in tough negotiations on trade, market access and tariff structures. Yet, even as economic friction has intensified in recent months, Trump has avoided personal criticism of PM Modi. Instead, he has repeatedly singled out the Indian leader for praise, underlining a relationship that Trump has often framed in personal rather than purely institutional terms.

Trump’s admiration for PM Modi has been a recurring theme throughout his presidency. During an earlier interaction with the media, Trump described him as someone who combines warmth with toughness.

Trump has also publicly applauded Modi’s leadership on global issues beyond trade. Addressing an audience during discussions linked to the Gaza peace initiative, Trump praised India and Modi’s role on the world stage, saying India was respected globally and that PM Modi was a leader others listened to.

Notably, even when trade tensions flared, Trump’s criticism remained focused on policy rather than personality.