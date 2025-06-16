MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump Organization launches self-branded mobile network dubbed 'Trump Mobile'

The Trump family, long known for its real estate empire, luxury hotels, and golf resorts, has in recent years ventured into newer arenas including digital media and cryptocurrency

Reuters Published 16.06.25, 07:01 PM
A screen is photographed at the end of a media event at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2025.

A screen is photographed at the end of a media event at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2025. Reuters

Trump Organization launched a self-branded mobile network on Monday, dubbed Trump Mobile, signaling a new effort to court conservative consumers with a wireless service positioned as an alternative to major telecom providers.

The Trump Organization said ahead of the president's inauguration that control of the company would be handed to his children, replicating the arrangement from his first term, though concerns about potential conflicts of interest remain.

The company is the main holding entity for most of the U.S. president's business ventures.

The Trump Organization said on Monday its new mobile venture would have call centres based in the United States and phones made in America.

