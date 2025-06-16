Bible sales part of big haul: Donald Trump reports over $600 million income in 2024

US President Donald Trump reported more than $600 million in income in 2024 from a sprawling portfolio of ventures ranging from cryptocurrency and luxury golf clubs to Bible sales and licensing agreements, according to a public financial disclosure form released Friday.

The annual filing, spanning more than 230 pages and dated June 13, was made public by the Office of Government Ethics and provides a sweeping overview of the vast business interests of the billionaire president.

The disclosure captures income and assets for the 2024 calendar year and sheds light on how President Trump’s return to the White House has coincided with a significant expansion of his financial empire.

Among the most notable revelations was Trump’s pivot into the cryptocurrency industry.

Once a skeptic of digital currencies, the US president has since embraced the sector, a shift that has brought in substantial personal income and prompted renewed conflict-of-interest scrutiny.

Trump and his sons helped launch a cryptocurrency investment and lending platform last year, earning the president more than $57 million in token sales.

A meme coin issued earlier this year under the name $TRUMP has alone generated an estimated $320 million in fees, though it remains unclear how those revenues are split among the Trump-controlled entities and business partners.

The president and his family also accrued more than $400 million through World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance company.

In addition, they are involved in bitcoin mining operations and digital asset exchange-traded funds.

Overall, President Trump declared assets worth at least $1.6 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on the form.

While Trump has said he has put his businesses into a trust managed by his children, the disclosures show how income from those sources continues to flow to him, something that has opened him to accusations of conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that several of the industries in which Trump is active, such as cryptocurrency, may benefit directly from US policy changes under his administration.

“The Trump Administration is committed to transparency and accessibility for the American people,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “President Trump, Vice President Vance and senior White House staff have completed required ethics briefings and financial reporting obligations.”

In addition to crypto revenues, Trump disclosed an array of other income sources.

His Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida generated over $50 million, while his three golf resorts in the state — Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach — combined with Mar-a-Lago to bring in approximately $217.7 million in income.

The Trump brand continues to prove lucrative through global licensing and product sales.

Notable income streams include $2.8 million from watches, $2.5 million from perfumes and sneakers and $1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible, which is described on its website as “the only Bible officially endorsed by Lee Greenwood and President Trump.”

His line of NFTs — digital trading cards featuring his likeness — brought in $1.16 million, while First Lady Melania Trump earned about $216,700 from her own NFT collection.

Trump also received development and license fees from a variety of international projects: $5 million from a development in Vietnam, $10 million from a project in India, and nearly $16 million from a licensing deal in Dubai.

The filing detailed at least $12 million in income through passive investments, mainly from interest and dividends, tied to assets worth a minimum of $211 million.

His largest holdings include investments in alternative fund manager Blue Owl Capital Corp, as well as government bond funds managed by Charles Schwab and Invesco.

The president also reported a monthly $6,484 retirement benefit from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).



With inputs from Reuters