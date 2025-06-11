MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tesla's public robotaxi rides set for tentative June 22 start: CEO Elon Musk

Musk has staked Tesla's future on self-driving vehicles, pivoting away from plans to build a cheaper EV platform, and much of the company's valuation hangs on that vision

Reuters Published 11.06.25, 12:52 PM
The logo of Tesla is pictured at a Tesla Super Charging station in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, March 27, 2025.

Tesla tentatively plans to begin offering rides on its self-driving robotaxis to the public on June 22, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday, as investors and fans of the electric vehicle maker eagerly await rollout of the long-promised service.

Musk has staked Tesla's future on self-driving vehicles, pivoting away from plans to build a cheaper EV platform, and much of the company's valuation hangs on that vision.

But commercializing autonomous vehicles has been challenging with safety concerns, tight regulations and soaring investments, and many have been skeptical of Musk's plans.

"We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift," Musk said in a post on X.

