Taco Bell to introduce India's 'Butter Chicken Taco' in US

Global fast-food giant Taco Bell has announced that its Butter Chicken Taco—originally a star of its Indian menu—is officially coming to the US.

The move follows a week-long "Global Taco Vote" where American diners chose between India’s Butter Chicken Taco and Thailand’s Kickin’ Chicken Taco.

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In a landslide victory reflecting a mainstream obsession with Indian flavours, the Butter Chicken Taco secured 65 per cent of the total vote.

Once a speciality item found only in "Little India" pockets, butter chicken has evolved into one of the most beloved international dishes for Americans.

"Butter chicken is the ultimate 'bridge' dish," says a Houston-based food blogger. "Mainstream America already loves it, and Indian-Americans grew up on it. This fusion defines our identity in places like Missouri City and Sugar Land." The taco features shredded, slow-roasted chicken in a tomato-cream sauce with Indian spices, wrapped in a crispy fried chalupa shell—a texture mirroring a well-made paratha.

While excitement is high, some in the diaspora remain sceptical about whether a mass-market chain can replicate the nuanced depth of a traditional makhani sauce without an Indian kitchen's touch. For many, the true test will be in the execution.

"This vote is about celebrating the creativity of our global menus," said Amy Ellis Durini, Taco Bell International’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "The Butter Chicken Taco has a passionate following in India, and we are thrilled to bring that innovation to US fans." It is expected to be available later in 2026 as a limited-time offer.

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