Health insurance for gig workers is 'worthy' move: Swiggy on Union Budget

It is very encouraging to note that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman considers platforms and gig workers an important part of India's urban landscape, a senior Swiggy official said on Friday.

Dinker Vashisht, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Swiggy, said, however, that the Centre’s decision to cover gig workers under health insurance through the PM Aarogya Yojana is a worthy one, though more details are awaited.

"Swiggy and several other platforms have been providing health and other forms of insurance to our delivery partners for the past several years under terms that align with some of the best international practices. We will await further details to understand how insurance can continue to be best provided while ensuring the interests of our delivery partners are well served," Vashisht said, in a statement.

While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, Sitharaman announced that the government would arrange identity cards and facilitate registration on the e-Shram portal to assist one crore gig workers.

She also stated that a scheme for the socio-economic upliftment of urban workers would be implemented.

