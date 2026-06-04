Exide gets branding protection as Supreme Court backs red battery trademark

Automotive and industrial battery maker Exide Industries Limited on Wednesday welcomed a Supreme Court order upholding protection for the company’s distinctive red-coloured batteries and packaging, a key element of the brand’s identity.

The matter arose from the manufacture and sale of red-coloured automobile batteries under the brand name Elito by Amara Raja, in red-coloured packaging and promoting the same through its website and other social media platforms.

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As the product and packaging closely resemble Exide’s red-coloured appearance, the company had initiated legal proceedings. The Supreme Court has affirmed the interim orders of the Calcutta High Court and directed Amara Raja to cease fresh manufacturing and sale of red-coloured Elito batteries to its channel partners, and further restrained it from promoting the same on any media platform, the company said.

The single bench of the Calcutta High Court, in an interim order, had earlier ruled in Exide’s favour and restrained Amara Raja from manufacturing or selling any battery in red colour, in red-coloured packaging similar to Exide’s products. This position was upheld by the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court has permitted Amara Raja’s channel partners to sell only those red-coloured Elito products that were already in the market and had been manufactured before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s order dated April 2, 2026. The suit is pending.

Exide’s senior management representative said, “The Supreme Court’s order reinforces the value of our intellectual property and safeguards the market identity that Exide has built over decades.”