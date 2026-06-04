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regular-article-logo Thursday, 04 June 2026

Exide gets branding protection as Supreme Court backs red battery trademark

Top court restrains fresh sale and promotion of Amara Raja’s red-coloured Elito batteries amid an ongoing trademark dispute

Our Bureau Published 04.06.26, 07:45 AM
Exide battery trademark dispute

ICONIC RED Sourced by the Telegraph

Automotive and industrial battery maker Exide Industries Limited on Wednesday welcomed a Supreme Court order upholding protection for the company’s distinctive red-coloured batteries and packaging, a key element of the brand’s identity.

The matter arose from the manufacture and sale of red-coloured automobile batteries under the brand name Elito by Amara Raja, in red-coloured packaging and promoting the same through its website and other social media platforms.

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As the product and packaging closely resemble Exide’s red-coloured appearance, the company had initiated legal proceedings. The Supreme Court has affirmed the interim orders of the Calcutta High Court and directed Amara Raja to cease fresh manufacturing and sale of red-coloured Elito batteries to its channel partners, and further restrained it from promoting the same on any media platform, the company said.

The single bench of the Calcutta High Court, in an interim order, had earlier ruled in Exide’s favour and restrained Amara Raja from manufacturing or selling any battery in red colour, in red-coloured packaging similar to Exide’s products. This position was upheld by the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court has permitted Amara Raja’s channel partners to sell only those red-coloured Elito products that were already in the market and had been manufactured before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s order dated April 2, 2026. The suit is pending.

Exide’s senior management representative said, “The Supreme Court’s order reinforces the value of our intellectual property and safeguards the market identity that Exide has built over decades.”

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Exide Industries Trademark Infringement Trademark
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