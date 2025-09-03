MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suntory chairman Takeshi Niinami resigns amid probe into possibly illegal supplement

Executives in Tokyo declined to specify the supplement, saying its legality is part of the inquiry

River Akira Davis Published 03.09.25, 10:51 AM
Takeshi Niinami

Takeshi Niinami Sourced by the Telegraph

Suntory said Tuesday its chairman, Takeshi Niinami, 66, resigned amid a police probe into his purchase of a supplement that could be illegal in Japan. Named chairman in March after a decade as chief executive, Niinami stepped down before any conclusion, the company said.

Executives in Tokyo declined to specify the supplement, saying its legality is part of the inquiry. In a statement, Niinami said it was ‘regrettable’ that he could no longer continue as chairman. Tokyo Shimbun reported police are probing whether the supplements contained cannabis components.

Japan’s laws criminalise cannabis use and possession. Japan’s zero-tolerance approach to illegal drugs has ensnared even prominent individuals for infractions that might be treated as minor offenses in other countries.

New York Times News Service

