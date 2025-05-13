MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 May 2025

SpiceJet to resume Haj flights from Srinagar on May 14 with two services to Medina

Srinagar was among the 32 airports that were temporarily shut for civilian flights in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan

PTI Published 13.05.25, 04:01 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will resume Haj flights from Srinagar on May 14 with two services to Medina.

Srinagar was among the 32 airports that were temporarily shut for civilian flights in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan. The airports were reopened for civilian operations on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"SpiceJet will resume its Haj 2025 operations from Srinagar, operating two flights to Medina using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each accommodating 324 passengers...," the airline said in a release.

The carrier said it will be facilitating the travel of around 15,500 Haj pilgrims this year.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it will operate 45 Haj flights in the first phase connecting Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah.

Meanwhile, the airline will resume scheduled flights to Srinagar from Tuesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

SpiceJet India-Pakistan War Haj Pilgrimage
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pacem in Terris’: Peace on Earth – it may be happening

India, Pakistan, Ukraine, even China back down – has Trump’s madness somehow nudged the world toward peace?
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Proposed suspension of concessions... takes form of increase in tariffs on selected US products

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT