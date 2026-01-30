MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 January 2026

SpiceJet enters Imphal with daily flights from Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai from February 10

Passengers flying from Kolkata and Guwahati will benefit from non-stop services, while those travelling from Mumbai will enjoy a single-aircraft journey with a short stopover in Kolkata, eliminating the need to change aircraft

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 30.01.26, 04:26 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced its entry into Imphal with the launch of its first-ever flight services to the Manipur capital, a move aimed at boosting air connectivity to the Northeast.

From February 10, the airline will operate daily services to Imphal from Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai using Boeing 737 aircraft, the carrier said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new routes will significantly improve access to the northeastern state, offering passengers seamless and reliable connections to the region while enhancing travel options for both leisure and business travellers,” it said.

While passengers travelling from Kolkata and Guwahati will have non-stop flights, those flying from Mumbai will be offered a single-aircraft journey with a brief stopover in Kolkata, removing the need to change planes, the airline said.

“The launch of these services assumes particular significance for Manipur, a state that currently has limited air connectivity options. The new daily flights are expected to greatly improve accessibility for residents, students, medical travellers, government officials and businesses, providing much-needed capacity and choice for travel to and from the state,” it added.

The airline said the new routes will not only connect Imphal directly with Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai but will also allow passengers to make convenient onward connections to several domestic destinations and select international points through SpiceJet’s network.

SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said the launch marked a key step in the airline’s expansion in the region. “The launch of our maiden flight to Imphal marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our footprint in the Northeast. Improved connectivity to the region has long been a priority, and these new services will make travel to Manipur more accessible and convenient for passengers across key metros.”

RELATED TOPICS

SpiceJet
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why did Ajit Pawar’s plane crash? Aviation experts, pilots point to low visibility as factor

Visual-aid landings are tricky and last-minute low-altitude manoeuvres can be unforgiving; but the real reason can only be known after black-box data analysis
Mahua Moitra
Quote left Quote right

How does PM keep quiet at Himanta’s words? How do courts not react to this rabidity?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT