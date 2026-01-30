SpiceJet enters Imphal with daily flights from Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai from February 10

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced its entry into Imphal with the launch of its first-ever flight services to the Manipur capital, a move aimed at boosting air connectivity to the Northeast.

From February 10, the airline will operate daily services to Imphal from Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai using Boeing 737 aircraft, the carrier said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new routes will significantly improve access to the northeastern state, offering passengers seamless and reliable connections to the region while enhancing travel options for both leisure and business travellers,” it said.

While passengers travelling from Kolkata and Guwahati will have non-stop flights, those flying from Mumbai will be offered a single-aircraft journey with a brief stopover in Kolkata, removing the need to change planes, the airline said.

“The launch of these services assumes particular significance for Manipur, a state that currently has limited air connectivity options. The new daily flights are expected to greatly improve accessibility for residents, students, medical travellers, government officials and businesses, providing much-needed capacity and choice for travel to and from the state,” it added.

The airline said the new routes will not only connect Imphal directly with Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai but will also allow passengers to make convenient onward connections to several domestic destinations and select international points through SpiceJet’s network.

SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said the launch marked a key step in the airline’s expansion in the region. “The launch of our maiden flight to Imphal marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our footprint in the Northeast. Improved connectivity to the region has long been a priority, and these new services will make travel to Manipur more accessible and convenient for passengers across key metros.”