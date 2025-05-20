Six maiden offers on anvil as IPO market eyes Rs 11,000 crore boost

The IPO market is heating up with six main-board companies set to float their initial share sales this month to collectively mobilise over ₹11,000 crore, investment banking sources said on Monday.

Of the six firms, Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries will launch their IPOs this week. Borana Weaves will float its ₹144-crore IPO on May 20, while Pune-based Belrise’s ₹2,150-crore IPO will open on May 21. The remaining four companies are expected to file their IPOs next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPO of Schloss Bangalore, which operates Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of stocks valued at ₹2,000 crore by promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd.

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, is aiming to raise ₹3,500 crore from a fresh issue of equity shares.

Technology-driven construction material provider ArisInfra Solutions plans to garner ₹600 crore via an initial share sale and Gujarat-based Scoda Tubes’ IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹275 crore.

CIL arms to be listed

The process of listing of two subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd (CIL) — BCCL and CMPDI — has begun, and draft papers would be filed soon with Sebi, the company said on Monday.