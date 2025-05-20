MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Six maiden offers on anvil as IPO market eyes Rs 11,000 crore boost

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, is aiming to raise Rs 3,500 crore from a fresh issue of equity shares

PTI Published 20.05.25, 09:56 AM
Representational image

The IPO market is heating up with six main-board companies set to float their initial share sales this month to collectively mobilise over 11,000 crore, investment banking sources said on Monday.

Of the six firms, Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries will launch their IPOs this week. Borana Weaves will float its 144-crore IPO on May 20, while Pune-based Belrise’s 2,150-crore IPO will open on May 21. The remaining four companies are expected to file their IPOs next week.

The IPO of Schloss Bangalore, which operates Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth 3,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of stocks valued at 2,000 crore by promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd.

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, is aiming to raise 3,500 crore from a fresh issue of equity shares.

Technology-driven construction material provider ArisInfra Solutions plans to garner 600 crore via an initial share sale and Gujarat-based Scoda Tubes’ IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 275 crore.

CIL arms to be listed

The process of listing of two subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd (CIL) — BCCL and CMPDI — has begun, and draft papers would be filed soon with Sebi, the company said on Monday.

