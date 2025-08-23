Government may fast-track ban on real-money games under new bill

The government is exploring the possibility of enforcing the prohibition clauses of the Online Gaming Bill before implementing other provisions, according to the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

S. Krishnan, IT secretary, told PTI that the clauses prohibiting online real-money games could take effect immediately after the bill received the President’s assent on Friday evening. “We are examining whether it is possible to bring into effect the ‘prohibition’ ahead of other sections because in the Bill, there are no specific rules which have to be framed for that part. The only thing we have to do is notify the authorities who enforce,” Krishnan said.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this week, bans online real-money gaming while promoting skill-based e-sports and social online gaming. Offenders could face criminal charges.

The ministry is focused on quickly rolling out the law once it’s formally enacted. Krishnan highlighted that the government wants to address the social evil surrounding online money games. “I think we need to respect that sentiment and make sure that we can do whatever work we need to do at the backend much more quickly,” he said.

Krishnan also clarified that all platforms, including those sponsoring sports or securing celebrity endorsements, will be required to comply with the new law.

“They will have to read the law and find out for themselves as to whether they are violating the law or not...figure out whether they are acting in accordance with the law,” he said.

The bill also bans the advertising and promotion of online money games. While some fear job losses due to the ban, Krishnan countered that the number of individuals harmed by gaming addiction far outweighs the employment impact. Krishnan stated, “Society must consider whether protecting a few thousand jobs outweighs the harm inflicted on millions of households.”