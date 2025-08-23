MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 August 2025

Firms stop real-money operations after Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill

WinZO, which holds a portfolio of over 100 real-money games, said it is 'responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings' in full compliance with the law of the land, effective from Friday

Our Bureau Published 23.08.25, 10:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Online gaming firms are suspending their real-money gaming operations in the wake of the Parliament passing the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on Thursday to enforce a blanket ban on all forms of real-money online games, while encouraging the growth of e-sports and free-to-play social games.

“As a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government’s mandate, Moonshine Technologies, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations,” a stock exchange filing from Nazara said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scrips of the company were down 4.13 per cent at the BSE on Friday.

WinZO, which holds a portfolio of over 100 real-money games, said it is “responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings” in full compliance with the law of the land, effective from Friday.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has also suspended all of its real-money gaming offerings in India. “Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India.

“Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore,” it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

According to the India Gaming Report 2025, India accounts for around 20 per cent of the world’s gaming user base and 15.1 per cent of global gaming app downloads.

RELATED TOPICS

Gaming Apps Parliament
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court involves parties in Bihar poll roll checks, asks EC to accept Aadhaar

The court directed the booth-level agents (BLAs) of 12 major political parties in Bihar to assist the Election Commission (EC) in checking the correctness of the 65 lakh deletions — effectively pre-empting any future complaints from the parties about a faulty verification process
Amartya Sen
Quote left Quote right

I might be sent back to Bangladesh because my ancestral home is in Dhaka

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT