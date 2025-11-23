Seven of India’s top firms add Rs 1.28 lakh crore in weekly market gains; Reliance, Airtel gain big

Seven of India’s ten most valued companies added a combined Rs 1,28,281.52 crore in market capitalisation last week, lifted by a broader rise in equities that pushed the BSE benchmark up 669 points, or 0.79%.

Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel led the gains.

Reliance’s valuation rose Rs 36,673 crore to Rs 20.92 lakh crore, while Airtel added Rs 36,579 crore to reach Rs 12.33 lakh crore. Infosys gained Rs 17,490 crore, taking its value to Rs 6.41 lakh crore, and TCS climbed Rs 16,299 crore to Rs 11.39 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap increased by Rs 14,608 crore to Rs 15.35 lakh crore, State Bank of India added Rs 4,846 crore to reach Rs 8.97 lakh crore and Hindustan Unilever rose RS 1,785 crore to Rzs 5.71 lakh crore.

Three companies—Bajaj Finance, LIC and ICICI Bank—saw losses, with Bajaj Finance’s valuation falling the most, dropping Rs 8,244 crore to Rs 6.25 lakh crore.

The mcap of LIC tumbled by Rs 4,522.38 crore to Rs 5,70,578.04 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap declined by Rs 1,248.08 crore to Rs 9,79,126.35 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.