Sale of residential properties dips by 23% in the April-June quarter in Calcutta

Sale of residential properties dipped by 23 per cent in the April-June quarter in Calcutta, consultancy Anarock, said in a report which recorded a 20 per cent decline in top seven cities of India.

The report suggested that rising property prices, geopolitical tensions including Operation Sindoor and the escalation in Iran-Israel conflict weighed on the sentiment of buyers.

Calcutta witnessed sale of 3525 units in April-June 2025, compared to 4560 units in the same period of 2024. However, sales declined by 10 per cent compared to January-March quarter in the city.

In contrast, sale of apartments in rose by 3 per cent in seven cities surveyed, led by growth in Chennai, NCR and Hyderabad.

The developers also adjusted to the sluggish demand by capping supplies. Accordingly, launches in Calcutta stood at 2,505 units in Q2 2025, a decrease of 54 per cent over Q1 2025 but a 17 per cent rise against Q2 2024. Approximately, 48 per cent of the new supply was added in the mid segment.

The report also noted average residential prices rose by a meagre 1 per cent quarterly, but the annual rise has been 11 per cent in the seven cities. The annual growth rate has seen a downward trend in the quarter.

Commenting on the findings, Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said, “Despite a 20 per cent year-on-year dip in sales across the top 7 cities, a 3 per cent uptick this quarter signals renewed momentum, with home loan rates softening and developers largely holding prices steady, the stage is set for a potential upswing in housing sales in the coming quarters.”