Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp make bikes more affordable to pass on GST benefits

Two of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers — Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp — on Wednesday announced price reductions across their product portfolios, passing on the full benefit of the recent GST rate cut to customers.

Royal Enfield said it will reduce prices of its 350 cc range by up to Rs 22,000, effective September 22. “With this move, Royal Enfield's 350cc range will become more accessible for motorcycling enthusiasts across the country,” the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that prices of motorcycles above 350 cc will also be revised as per the new GST rates, along with reductions across its service, apparel and accessories business.

Hero MotoCorp also announced price cuts of up to Rs 15,743 on select motorcycles and scooters, effective September 22.

The price benefits apply to models such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range, and scooters like the Xoom, Destini and Pleasure+ (ex-showroom Delhi).

Welcoming the tax reform, Hero MotoCorp CEO Vikram Kasbekar said: “The government's next-gen GST 2.0 reforms will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India's journey to a USD 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility.”

He further noted, “The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season. It makes two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India's largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push.”

Both companies said customers will be able to buy their motorcycles and scooters at the revised prices starting September 22, 2025.