Skoda, Volkswagen slash prices of cars by over Rs 3 lakh after GST reduction

Carmakers Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced significant price cuts across their product portfolios, passing on the full benefit of the recent GST rate reduction to customers. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

Skoda said prices will be lowered by up to Rs 3.28 lakh. The flagship SUV Kodiaq will see the steepest cut of Rs 3,28,267, while the Kylaq compact SUV will be cheaper by up to Rs1,19,295. The Kushaq SUV will drop by up to Rs 65,828, and the Slavia sedan by up to Rs 63,207.

“The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the Government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

“By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buyers greater value in their purchase decisions. For us, this means our products are available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience.”

Ahead of the official rollout, Skoda is also extending limited-period offers equivalent to the upcoming GST reduction on the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq, valid till September 21.

Volkswagen India likewise announced price cuts of up to Rs 3.27 lakh across its lineup. The Tiguan R-Line will become cheaper by up to Rs 3,26,900, while the Taigun compact SUV will see a reduction of up to Rs 68,400 and the Virtus sedan by up to Rs 66,900.