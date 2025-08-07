Reposts, location map and ‘friends’ tab: Instagram adds new features in major social push

Instagram has rolled out a suite of new features, including reposts, a location-sharing map, and an expanded ‘Friends’ tab in a bid to enhance user experience and deepen social interactions.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Meta through a blog post dated August 6.

The new tools are designed to help users better connect with friends, discover content, and make the platform a more engaging and participatory platform.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, in a video shared on the app, said the company wants "Instagram to be not just a lean-back experience that is just fun and entertaining, but also a participatory one."

Instagram Map

Among the key updates is a map feature that lets users share their location within Instagram’s direct messaging inbox.

The map displays where users were last active on the platform. The location-sharing tool, similar to Snapchat's Snap Map, is opt-in.

Users can choose who sees their location, selecting from followers they follow back, their Close Friends list, or specific individuals.

Parents will have control over location sharing on teen accounts. The feature is available starting Wednesday in the US and select international markets.

Repost reels and posts

Another addition is the introduction of a repost option for public reels and posts.

This allows users to share content with their followers and friends. Reposts will appear in friends' and followers' feeds and will also be stored in a dedicated tab on the user's profile.

Meta clarified that reposts will credit the original creator, giving them greater visibility by reaching people outside their follower list.

Friends tab

The revamped Friends tab now shows reels that friends have commented on, liked, reposted, or posted.

Users can initiate messages using the reply bar within this tab. Privacy tools allow users to hide their activity from others or mute content from specific accounts.

The friends feed, already available in the US, is now being expanded.

Despite the new additions, the features have faced backlash on social media. Users have criticised Instagram for allegedly mimicking other platforms.

“First it was Stories (Snapchat), then Reels (TikTok), now reposts (Twitter). Instagram’s whole personality is borrowed,” one user wrote on X.

Another added, “Instagram wanna be tiktok so bad you can repost reels now.”