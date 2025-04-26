RIL reports 6.4% rise in profit after tax at Rs 22,611 crore in quarter ended March

India’s largest private sector company Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 6.4 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹22,611 crore in the quarter ended March, led by consumer facing verticals such as retail and telecom, offsetting the weakness in energy business

The company, which declared a dividend of ₹5.5 a share, said the company’s domestic focus helped it navigate the global macro challenges.

For the full year, RIL’s consolidated revenue grew by 7.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,71,174 crore, while PAT grew 2.9 per cent y-o-y to ₹81,309 crore. EBIDTA grew 3.6 per cent to ₹48,737 crore. RIL said that it became the first Indian company to achieve a net worth of ₹10 lakh crore.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, described FY25 as a ‘challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape.’

“Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and fulfilling India’s growth requirements has helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year,” Ambani said in a statement.

The company said it spent ₹131,107 crore in FY25 on capital expenditure, backed by robust cash flow support of ₹146,917 crore. It tapered marginally from ₹131,769 crore in FY24. RIL’s net debt rose by 7 per cent to ₹347,530 crore in the last fiscal, while net debt inched up marginally to ₹117,083 crore.

Consumer businesses

Reliance Jio Platform Ltd, the digital business arm of the company, reported a 17.7 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹33,986 crore, while EBIDTA grew by 18.5 per cent to ₹17,016 crore and PAT jumped by 25.8 per cent to ₹7,023 Crore in Q4FY25.

RJPL’s total subscriber base stood at 488.2 million at the end of March 31, with ARPU rising by 13 per cent to ₹206.2 per month. Despite taking tariff hike, RJPL added 6.1 million subscribers in Q4.

Commenting on the agreement with Elon Musk promoted SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband internet in India, RJPL said the pact is subject to the company getting approval from the Indian government to sell the satcom service in India.

Jio will offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets and also establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation.

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to enhance India’s digital ecosystem further, RJPL said in a statement.

Retail

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd posted 15.7 per cent growth in quarterly gross revenue to ₹88,620 crore while PAT went up by 29.1 per cent to ₹3,545 crore.

For the full year, gross revenue stood at ₹330,870 crore while PAT inched up to ₹12,388 crore. While the number of stores increased by 2.2 per cent to 19,340 at the end of FY25, area operated by them declined by 2.1 per cent to 77.4 million square feet.