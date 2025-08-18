‘No incoming outgoing calls or messages’: Airtel users across India hit by widespread network outage

Airtel users across several parts of India reported widespread network outages on Monday, with many facing issues with mobile data and voice services.

Reports of problems started around 3:30 pm, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel acknowledged that several users across Delhi and other regions were experiencing issues with voice and messaging services.

“We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” Airtel said on X.

As of 4:04 pm, Downdetector recorded more than 2,300 reports of service disruption from Airtel users across the country, indicating a widespread problem affecting both mobile data and voice connectivity.

At the time of writing, the outage impacted over 2,000 people.

Soon after the disruption, X was flooded with complaints from users who said they were unable to make or receive calls.

“No incoming outgoing calls or messages going through Airtel... Can you please update the status?” a user wrote.

“@airtelindia please rectify this issue as it is office time and we are facing losses in our business because of this outage,” another user posted.

“@airtelindia Did you try turning it off and back on again?” one user quipped, offering the go-to solution for most Indians when faced with outages or technical glitches.

“Hello @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence your network seems to be down in most of #DelhiNCR. Folks unable to make & receive calls. What is the issue?”, another post read.

As per Downdetector, 71 per cent of users reported facing issues with calls, 15 per cent complained of internet connectivity problems and 14 per cent reported no signal on their Airtel numbers.

Apart from Airtel, some Vodafone Idea (Vi) users also reported network disruptions on Monday, though the scale of the issue appeared to be smaller compared to Airtel.

Airtel has not specified the reason for the outage or given a timeline for restoration of services.