Reliance Industries Limited, five others seek to register 'Operation Sindoor' trademark

Reliance Industries Limited and five others have approached the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks for the registration of term "Operation Sindoor".

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under "Operation Sindoor" two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

RIL was first to file the trademark application for the term under trademark Class 41 which covers services like education and entertainment.

According to the details available on the website of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, RIL and five others have so far moved applications seeking trademark registration.

Besides RIL, other applicants -- Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, Group Captain (retired) Kamal Singh Oberh, Alok Kothari, Jayaraj T and Uttam -- have also sought registering the term.

